Shaping the health of communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Willow Walker, a reservoir regulator, Water Management Section, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, snowshoes through deep snow toward the Hemlock Butte SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry), 5,810 feet above sea level in the Clearwater National Forest, April 10. The SNOTEL station is designed to collect snowpack and related climatic data—crucial for forecasting regional water flow that sustains rivers, farms, and communities. These data collection points are part of the annual snow flight, which USACE conducts in collaboration with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture.