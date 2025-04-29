Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaping the health of communities [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shaping the health of communities

    CLEARWATER, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Willow Walker, a reservoir regulator, Water Management Section, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, snowshoes through deep snow toward the Hemlock Butte SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry), 5,810 feet above sea level in the Clearwater National Forest, April 10. The SNOTEL station is designed to collect snowpack and related climatic data—crucial for forecasting regional water flow that sustains rivers, farms, and communities. These data collection points are part of the annual snow flight, which USACE conducts in collaboration with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9015781
    VIRIN: 250402-A-EK666-7935
    Resolution: 3954x2825
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: CLEARWATER, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping the health of communities [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaping the health of communities
    Shaping the health of communities
    Shaping the health of communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening community resilience through engineering

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Walla Walla District
    USACE-NWD
    USACE-NWW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download