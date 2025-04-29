Shaping the health of communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An aerial view of snow-covered Cook Mountain near Johnagan Creek in Clearwater County, Idaho, rises 3,041 feet above sea level, captured during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District’s annual snow flight, April 10. Conducted in collaboration with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, this mission helps engineers with the Water Management Team of the Walla Walla District, assess mountain snowpack—nature’s high-altitude water reserve—crucial for forecasting regional water flow that sustains rivers, farms, and communities.