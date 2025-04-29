An aerial view of snow-covered Cook Mountain near Johnagan Creek in Clearwater County, Idaho, rises 3,041 feet above sea level, captured during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District’s annual snow flight, April 10. Conducted in collaboration with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, this mission helps engineers with the Water Management Team of the Walla Walla District, assess mountain snowpack—nature’s high-altitude water reserve—crucial for forecasting regional water flow that sustains rivers, farms, and communities.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9015782
|VIRIN:
|250402-A-EK666-9925
|Resolution:
|4704x3360
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaping the health of communities [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening community resilience through engineering
No keywords found.