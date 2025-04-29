Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 [Image 16 of 17]

    SJAFB Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Airman Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial act during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2025. The Thunderbirds helped unite the community and inspire future generations with the Air Force’s aviation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)

