SJAFB Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird’s F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a maneuver during Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2025. The Thunderbirds’ performances supported Air Force recruiting efforts and fostered patriotism by showcasing airpower to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)
