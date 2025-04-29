A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performs an aerial demonstration during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2025. The Thunderbirds helped unite the community and inspire future generations with the Air Force’s aviation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9015447
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-EK662-2390
|Resolution:
|3098x1863
|Size:
|356.86 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.