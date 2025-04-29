SJAFB Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performs an aerial demonstration during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2025. The Thunderbirds helped unite the community and inspire future generations with the Air Force’s aviation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)