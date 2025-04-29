Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hosts Peruvian Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Pentagon [Image 19 of 30]

    SD Hosts Peruvian Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Pentagon

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmer Schialer signs the Pentagon guest book prior to a bilateral exchange hosted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 11:50
    Photo ID: 9015102
    VIRIN: 250505-D-PM193-1311
    Resolution: 7897x5265
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts Peruvian Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Pentagon [Image 30 of 30], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECDEF
    Peru
    Bilat
    SECDEFHegseth

