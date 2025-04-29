SD Hosts Peruvian Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Peruvian Minister of Defense Walter Astudillo, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmer Schialer stand for the playing of the U.S. and Peruvian national anthems prior to a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)