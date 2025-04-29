SD Hosts Peruvian Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Peruvian Minister of Defense Walter Astudillo, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmer Schialer participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|05.05.2025
|05.05.2025 11:50
|9015111
|250505-D-PM193-1552
|6189x4126
|4.32 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|5
|0
