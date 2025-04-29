US, Partner nations strengthen ties during multilateral medical event

Participants of a four-day multilateral medical event provide care to a mannequin under simulated fire at Landstuhl, Germany, April 25, 2025. The event brought together military medical professionals from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova, to exchange ideas and improve their understanding of medical simulation training, equipment and practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 05:20
Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
