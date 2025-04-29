Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Partner nations strengthen ties during multilateral medical event [Image 3 of 3]

    US, Partner nations strengthen ties during multilateral medical event

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Participants of a four-day multilateral medical event provide care to a mannequin under simulated fire at Landstuhl, Germany, April 25, 2025. The event brought together military medical professionals from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova, to exchange ideas and improve their understanding of medical simulation training, equipment and practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Medical
    USAFE
    simulation
    interoperability

