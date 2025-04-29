Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Partner nations strengthen ties during multilateral medical event

    US, Partner nations strengthen ties during multilateral medical event

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Military medical professionals from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova and the United States, pose for a photo during a four-day multilateral medical event at Landstuhl, Germany, April 25, 2025. The event was a joint effort between The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Global Health Engagement team and the U.S. Army’s European Medical Simulation Center. A critical part of their mission is to enhance interoperability by helping partner nations build up their own health system capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Medical
    USAFE
    simulation
    interoperability

