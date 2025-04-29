US, Partner nations strengthen ties during multilateral medical event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military medical professionals from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova and the United States, pose for a photo during a four-day multilateral medical event at Landstuhl, Germany, April 25, 2025. The event was a joint effort between The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Global Health Engagement team and the U.S. Army’s European Medical Simulation Center. A critical part of their mission is to enhance interoperability by helping partner nations build up their own health system capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)