Military medical professionals from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova, simulate performing final stages of care to a mannequin at Landstuhl, Germany, April 25, 2025. The event was a joint effort between The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Global Health Engagement team and the U.S. Army’s European Medical Simulation Center. A critical part of their mission is to enhance interoperability by helping partner nations build up their own health system capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 05:20
|Photo ID:
|9014318
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-GK375-2177
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Partner nations strengthen ties during multilateral medical event [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.