Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    250504-N-KW492-1612 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 4, 2025) - Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Toby Sleep, from Clarksville, Tennessee, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, scans the runway for safety hazards from the bay of a CMV-22B Osprey during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 46th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. CVW-5 is the U.S. Navy’s only permanently forward deployed air wing and consists of nine squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks used to conduct carrier air warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9014068
    VIRIN: 250504-N-KW492-1612
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 744.43 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day
    CVW-5 Aircraft Fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Friendship Day
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5
    Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical)
    CMV-22B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download