CVW-5 Aircraft fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day

250504-N-KW492-1605 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 4, 2025) - Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 3rd Class Joshua Byrd, from McAlester, Oklahoma, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, scans the runway for safety hazards aboard a CMV-22B Osprey during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 46th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. CVW-5 is the U.S. Navy’s only permanently forward deployed air wing and consists of nine squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks used to conduct carrier air warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)