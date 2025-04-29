CVW-5 Aircraft fly in Formation during MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250503-N-KW492-1393 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 3, 2025) - Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Elijah Kirkendall, from Hamlin, West Virginia, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, observes a CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to VRM 30, flying in formation, from the bay of a CMV-22B Osprey during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 46th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. CVW-5 is the U.S. Navy’s only permanently forward deployed air wing and consists of nine squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks used to conduct carrier air warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)