Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250430-N-IE405-2095 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2025) From right, Capt. Matthew Smidt, commanding officer of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), poses for a group photo with Guam Chamber of Commerce officials, Guam Legislature officials, Guam Sen. Jesse A. Lujan and Guam Legislature Chief of Staff Marvin Crisostomo on the flight deck during a ship tour, April 30, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 00:51
    Photo ID: 9014048
    VIRIN: 250430-N-IE405-2095
    Resolution: 5857x3585
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam
    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam
    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Naval Base Guam
    Zumwalt-class
    Guam Chamber of Commerce
    USS Michael Monsoor
    Guam Legislature

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download