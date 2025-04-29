USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250430-N-IE405-2095 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2025) From right, Capt. Matthew Smidt, commanding officer of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), poses for a group photo with Guam Chamber of Commerce officials, Guam Legislature officials, Guam Sen. Jesse A. Lujan and Guam Legislature Chief of Staff Marvin Crisostomo on the flight deck during a ship tour, April 30, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)