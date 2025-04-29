Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250430-N-IE405-2070 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2025) Capt. Matthew Smidt, commanding officer of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), left, discusses the history of the ship to Guam Sen. Jesse A. Lujan, back right, Guam Legislature officials and Guam Chamber of Commerce officials during a ship tour, April 30, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 00:51
    Photo ID: 9014047
    VIRIN: 250430-N-IE405-2070
    Resolution: 5636x4000
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GU
    Guam
    SEAL
    Naval Base Guam
    ship tour
    Zumwalt-class
    USS Michael Monsoor

