USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam

250430-N-IE405-2070 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2025) Capt. Matthew Smidt, commanding officer of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), left, discusses the history of the ship to Guam Sen. Jesse A. Lujan, back right, Guam Legislature officials and Guam Chamber of Commerce officials during a ship tour, April 30, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)