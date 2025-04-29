Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250430-N-IE405-2045 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2025) Capt. Matthew Smidt, commanding officer of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), left, discusses the heroic efforts of the fallen SEAL team heroes, including fallen Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor, to Guam Sen. Jesse A. Lujan, right, and Guam Chamber of Commerce visitor in the Hall of Heroes during a ship tour, April 30, 2025. Michael Monsoor is the first Navy combat ship named for fallen Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    VIRIN: 250430-N-IE405-2045
