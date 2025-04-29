USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Ship Tour at Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250430-N-IE405-2045 NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 30, 2025) Capt. Matthew Smidt, commanding officer of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), left, discusses the heroic efforts of the fallen SEAL team heroes, including fallen Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor, to Guam Sen. Jesse A. Lujan, right, and Guam Chamber of Commerce visitor in the Hall of Heroes during a ship tour, April 30, 2025. Michael Monsoor is the first Navy combat ship named for fallen Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)