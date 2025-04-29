Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Hon. John Phelan visits USS Frank Cable [Image 2 of 2]

    SECNAV Hon. John Phelan visits USS Frank Cable

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 1, 2025) – From left, Capt. John Frye, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, Secretary of the Navy, the Hon. John C. Phelan and Capt. Michael Thompson, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) discuss mission readiness aboard the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), May 1, 2025. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 20:36
    Photo ID: 9013728
    VIRIN: 250501-N-YQ428-1022
    Resolution: 3102x2064
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    SECNAV Hon. John Phelan visits USS Frank Cable
    SECNAV Hon. John Phelan visits USS Frank Cable

