SECNAV Hon. John Phelan visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 1, 2025) – From left, Secretary of the Navy, the Hon. John C. Phelan, Capt. John Frye, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam and Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15 discuss mission readiness aboard the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), May 1, 2025. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew McPeek)