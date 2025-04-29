Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Chaplain Corps Airman of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3]

    140th Chaplain Corps Airman of the Year Award

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Col. Leah Boiling, Director, Chaplins Corp Air National Guard, National Guard Bureau, presents Master Sgt. Kristin Johnson, Chaplains Corps, 140th Wing, with a plaque for Airmen of the Year at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2025. Enlisted Airmen are awarded annually for their exceptional leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Amanda C. Geiger)

