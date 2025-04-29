140th Chaplain Corps Airman of the Year Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force, Col. Leah Boiling, Director, Chaplins Corp Air National Guard, National Guard Bureau, presents Master Sgt. Kristin Johnson, Chaplains Corps, 140th Wing, with a plaque for Airmen of the Year at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2025. Enlisted Airmen are awarded annually for their exceptional leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Amanda C. Geiger)