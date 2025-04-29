140th Chaplain Corps Airman of the Year Award

U.S. Air Force, Col. Leah Boiling, Director, Chaplins Corp Air National Guard, National Guard Bureau, presents Master Sgt. Kristin Johnson, Chaplains Corps, 140th Wing, with a plaque for Airmen of the Year at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2025. Enlisted Airmen are awarded annually for their exceptional leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Amanda C. Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9013634
|VIRIN:
|250504-Z-VU450-1349
|Resolution:
|4022x4748
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
