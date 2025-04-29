140th Chaplain Corps Airman of the Year Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members of the Chaplain Corps pose for a photo during Master Sgt. Kristin Johnson, Chaplain Corps, 140th Wing, Airmen of the Year ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2025. Enlisted Airmen are awarded annually for their exceptional leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Amanda C. Geiger)