140th Chaplain Corps Airman of the Year Award

U.S. Air Force members of the official party stand at attention during the award ceremony for the Chaplain Corps Airmen of the Year, given to Master Sgt. Kristin Johnson, Chaplain Corps, 140th Wing at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2025. Enlisted Airmen are awarded annually for their exceptional leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Amanda C. Geiger)