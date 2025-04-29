Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Return Home to the 158th FW

    Airmen Return Home to the 158th FW

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing return home from a five month long deployment, South Burlington Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, May 4, 2025. The 158th deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of commanders in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

    Air National Guard
    158th Fighter Wing
    VTANG

