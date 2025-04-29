Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing return home from a five month long deployment, South Burlington Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, May 4, 2025. The 158th deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of commanders in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9013614
|VIRIN:
|250504-Z-MC713-1037
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|37
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Return Home to the 158th FW [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.