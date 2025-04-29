Airmen Return Home to the 158th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing return home from a five month long deployment, South Burlington Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, May 4, 2025. The 158th deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of commanders in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)