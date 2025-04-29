USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250426-N-FS061-5039 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 26, 2025) A U.S. Navy officer looks through an alidade before a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)