USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)

250426-N-FS061-5013 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 26, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)