250426-N-FS061-5202 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 26, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mates rig a a fuel probe aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9013207
|VIRIN:
|250426-N-FS061-5202
|Resolution:
|5044x3363
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.