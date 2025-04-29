ATC Airmen enable 24-hour NORI operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Ramsey, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, references a checklist during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. The Air Force maintains and validates high standards of readiness through periodic inspections required by the nuclear mission, such as the NORI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)