ATC Airmen enable 24-hour NORI operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Ramsey, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, inspects flight paths during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th ARW and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9012782
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-IA158-4070
|Resolution:
|5219x3479
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
