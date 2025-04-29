ATC Airmen enable 24-hour NORI operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Ramsey, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, inspects flight paths during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th ARW and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)