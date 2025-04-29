Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATC Airmen enable 24-hour NORI operations [Image 2 of 5]

    ATC Airmen enable 24-hour NORI operations

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Ramsey, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, inputs flight details during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th ARW and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    This work, ATC Airmen enable 24-hour NORI operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

