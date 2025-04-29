Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs gets the shot [Image 3 of 3]

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Kansas Air Force National Guardsman with 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja, a Public Affairs Specialist, prepares to capture a picture while out on mission at Forbes Field, Topeka, KS on April 6, 2025. Sumonja stands in the wheel well of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 10:35
    This work, Public Affairs gets the shot [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

