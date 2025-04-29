Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving with a Gas Mask

    Driving with a Gas Mask

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    An Airman with the Kansas Air Force National Guard and the 190th Air Refueling Wing practiced driving maneuvers while wearing a gas mask and other personal protective equipment at Topeka, KS on April 6, 2025. The Airman in the photo practiced these tactics while driving on the flight line.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025
    Photo ID: 9012737
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-JU958-8552
    Resolution: 5296x3531
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving with a Gas Mask [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Driving with a Gas Mask
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Public Affairs gets the shot

    TAGS

    flight line
    ppe
    KC-135 Air Refueling

