Driving with a Gas Mask

An Airman with the Kansas Air Force National Guard and the 190th Air Refueling Wing practiced driving maneuvers while wearing a gas mask and other personal protective equipment at Topeka, KS on April 6, 2025. The Airman in the photo practiced these tactics while driving on the flight line.
