Aircraft Maintenance

An Airman with the Kansas Air Force National Guard and the 190th Air Refueling Wing works on the landing gear of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission at Forbes Field, Topeka, KS, on April 6, 2025. This airman was a part of a team working on the aircraft during the mission.