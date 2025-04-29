Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    Aircraft Maintenance

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    An Airman with the Kansas Air Force National Guard and the 190th Air Refueling Wing works on the landing gear of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission at Forbes Field, Topeka, KS, on April 6, 2025. This airman was a part of a team working on the aircraft during the mission.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 10:35
    Photo ID: 9012742
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-JU958-7218
    Resolution: 4538x3025
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    maintenance
    KC-135 Air Refueling

