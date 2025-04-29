An Airman with the Kansas Air Force National Guard and the 190th Air Refueling Wing works on the landing gear of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission at Forbes Field, Topeka, KS, on April 6, 2025. This airman was a part of a team working on the aircraft during the mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 10:35
|Photo ID:
|9012742
|VIRIN:
|250406-Z-JU958-7218
|Resolution:
|4538x3025
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.