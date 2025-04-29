Truman’s Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250503-N-WO287-1149 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 3, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 replaces the wire harness on an aerial refueling store aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)