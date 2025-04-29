Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman’s Deployment [Image 4 of 9]

    Truman’s Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    250503-N-UQ809-1101 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 3, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman uses a forklift to transport ammunition on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, Truman’s Deployment [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C5F
    HSTCSG
    USCENTCOMPA

