Truman’s Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250503-N-UQ809-1017 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 3, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, takes off of the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)