A U.S. Marine with Animal Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, set security on landing zone owl during a Bald Eagle package quick response force rehearsal as a part of MEU Exercise, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2025. Marines rehearsed to increase their capability to respond at a moment's notice, in any clime and place. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola).
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|9012398
|VIRIN:
|250503-M-MH864-1069
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU conducts quick response force rehearsal for MEUEX [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.