31st MEU conducts quick response force rehearsal for MEUEX

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, lifts off landing zone owl during a Bald Eagle package quick response force rehearsal as a part of MEU Exercise, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2025. Marines rehearsed to increase their capability to respond at a moment's notice, in any clime and place. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola).