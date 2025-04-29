31st MEU conducts quick response force rehearsal for MEUEX

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, lifts off landing zone owl during a Bald Eagle package quick response force rehearsal as a part of MEU Exercise, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2025. Marines rehearsed to increase their capability to respond at a moment's notice, in any clime and place. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola).
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|9012397
|VIRIN:
|250503-M-MH864-1095
|Resolution:
|4603x3069
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
