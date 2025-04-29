Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts quick response force rehearsal for MEUEX [Image 5 of 7]

    31st MEU conducts quick response force rehearsal for MEUEX

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Animal Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, set security on landing zone owl during a Bald Eagle package quick response force rehearsal as a part of MEU Exercise, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2025. Marines rehearsed to increase their capability to respond at a moment's notice, in any clime and place. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola).

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 01:44
    Photo ID: 9012396
    VIRIN: 250503-M-MH864-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts quick response force rehearsal for MEUEX [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rehearsal
    capability
    landing zone
    quick response force
    Indopacific
    MV-22B Opsrey

