2025 Bellevue Family Member Update

Vietnam War veterans gather to be recognized and thanked for their service during the DPAA Family Member Update, Bellevue, Washington, May 3, 2025. The Family Member Update included information about ongoing recoveries, identification processes and advancements, partnerships and innovations, and any significant developments regarding specific cases of missing service members. DPAA aims to account for the Nation’s still missing while keeping the families of the missing informed and involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)