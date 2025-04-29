Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Bellevue Family Member Update [Image 3 of 4]

    2025 Bellevue Family Member Update

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart  

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Dr. Debra Zinni, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Hawaii lab director, briefs family members of missing service members at the DPAA Family Member Update, Bellevue, Washington, May 3, 2025. The Family Member Update included information about ongoing recoveries, identification processes and advancements, partnerships and innovations, and any significant developments regarding specific cases of missing service members. DPAA aims to account for the Nation’s still missing while keeping the families of the missing informed and involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)

