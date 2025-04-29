2025 Bellevue Family Member Update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fern Sumpter Winbush, principal deputy director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, gives an opening brief to families of missing service members at the DPAA Family Member Update, Bellevue, Washington, May 3, 2025. The Family Member Update included information about ongoing recoveries, identification processes and advancements, partnerships and innovations, and any significant developments regarding specific cases of missing service members. DPAA aims to account for the Nation’s still missing while keeping the families of the missing informed and involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)