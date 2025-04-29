4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Pennington with 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, pushes a float in the annual Good Friday Parade beside Armed Forces of the Philippines soldiers with 70th Infantry Battalion hosted by Nuestra Senora de Lourdes Parish Church during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Pulong Sampalok, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, Philippines, April 18, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)