4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jose E. Fonseca, II with 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve participates in the annual Good Friday Parade alongside Armed Forces of the Philippines soldiers with 70th Infantry Battalion and members of the local community hosted by Nuestra Senora de Lourdes Parish Church during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Pulong Sampalok, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, Philippines, April 18, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)