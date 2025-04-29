Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade

    PULONG SAMPALOK, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kai W. Huber 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve push a float alongside Armed Forces of the Philippines soldiers with 70th Infantry Battalion in the annual Good Friday Parade hosted by Nuestra Senora de Lourdes Parish Church during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Pulong Sampalok, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, Philippines, April 18, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 20:50
    Photo ID: 9012289
    VIRIN: 250418-M-D0527-1010
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PULONG SAMPALOK, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Kai W. Huber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade
    4th Civil Affairs Group participates in Good Friday Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download