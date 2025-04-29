Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S Air Force “Thunderbirds” F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis before takeoff during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The “Thunderbirds” performances support Air Force recruiting efforts and foster patriotism by showcasing airpower to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)