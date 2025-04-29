The U.S Air Force “Thunderbirds” F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis before takeoff during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The “Thunderbirds” performances support Air Force recruiting efforts and foster patriotism by showcasing airpower to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 18:07
|Photo ID:
|9012249
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-FX978-1004
|Resolution:
|4821x3278
|Size:
|907.25 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.