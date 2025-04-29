Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 1 of 5]

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Spectators observe a U.S. Air Force “Thunderbird” F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event showcased genuine aerial precision capabilities to gain public support for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

