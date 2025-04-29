Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 3 of 5]

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform for the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025.
    The event was intended to unite the community and inspire future generations with the 4th Fighter Wing’s aviation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson
    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

