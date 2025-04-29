Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 4 of 4]

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Members of the local populace take part in STEM activities during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for the public to connect with military personnel and experience the capability of the Air Force firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 17:56
    Photo ID: 9012235
    VIRIN: 250503-F-SD514-1000
    Resolution: 4851x2729
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    SJAFB
    15th Air Force
    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

